Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fraser Island Dingo
Fraser Island Dingo
Travel

TOURISTS WATCH OUT: Dingo warning ahead of mating season

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
28th Feb 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 29th Feb 2020 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISTS have been warned to keep their children close during dingo breeding season on Fraser Island.

The Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation issued a statement about the change in dingo behaviour between March and May.

"There will be wongaris (dingoes) testing dominance, protecting territories and chasing off invaders from other packs," it said.

"Wongaris, especially males, will be really cautious during this time and adult males will be competing to mate and will fight to protect their territory - to the death if necessary."

It was also a dangerous time for young dingoes, the statement said.

"Visitors to K'gari, be aware that some wongaris may also try to dominate humans by snarling, nipping or biting so families visiting the island keep your children close."

The warning comes after a horror year on the island last year in which three children were seriously injured in dingo attacks.

More Stories

Show More
butchulla aboriginal corporation dingo fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lock-up lesson for Clermont after car stolen from home

        premium_icon Lock-up lesson for Clermont after car stolen from home

        Crime Car theieves move to the regions, after a Clermont home was targeted overnight.

        Volunteers leading rural fire fighting efforts

        premium_icon Volunteers leading rural fire fighting efforts

        News Local firefighter experienced the horrific scenes at the extreme fires across the...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network

        Successful charity day saves young pups

        premium_icon Successful charity day saves young pups

        News Local mine donates $20,000 to four Central Highlands organisations.