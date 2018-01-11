Timomatic coming to Emerald

SHOWSTOPPER: Timomatic will perform at the Emerald Town Hall on February 10.

GET ready to set it off Emerald, an Australian superstar is bringing his high-energy show our way early next month.

Multi-platinum selling artist Timomatic will be performing at the Emerald Town Hall at 7pm on Saturday, February 10, as part of his national Do What You Want tour.

Timomatic kick-started his career and shot to stardom after being named a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance and coming third on the fifth season of Australia's Got Talent.

Since then, his singles Set It Off, If Looks Could Kill, Parachute and Can You Feel It have soared up the ARIA charts, with Set It Off peaking at number two.

Timomatic has also performed alongside global acts such as Nicki Minaj, Pitbull, Jason Derulo and David Guetta.

Brisbane-based hip-hop dance crew Divine Our Destiny have been invited to perform as the supporting act for the tour.

Timomatic said his shows were about interaction, high energy, high level performance and giving people a great time and a great night.

"I absolutely love performing and for each show I do, I always give it my all,” he said.

"I'm excited to see new talent. I'm going to get some people on stage to come and jam with me and dance on stage, because you never know who you are going to inspire.”

Promoter Paul Smith said "communities like Emerald don't get to see this type of quality act, so we are very excited about this show”.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $35 and can be purchased online at www.ticketbooth.com.au.