Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

HIGH ENERGY: Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village Emerald next month. Contributed

AN AUSTRALIAN superstar is ready to perform in Emerald next month.

Multi-platinum selling singer and dancer Timomatic is bringing his high-energy show to the Irish Village Emerald at 6.30pm on Saturday, July 7, as part of his national Do What You Want Tour Pt.2.

The show will feature another multi-platinum- selling artist, I.amsolo, who is a lead member of Justice Crew and will be supporting and hosting the show.

Brisbane-based hip-hop dance crew Divine Our Destiny have also been invited to perform as a support act for the show.

Timomatic said his shows were about interaction, high energy, high-level performance and giving people a great time.

"I absolutely love performing and for each show I do, I always give it my all,” he said.

The man responsible for organising this epic show at the Irish Village Emerald, general manager Greg, said he was looking forward to seeing Timomatic put on a good show for the people of Emerald.

"I think it is great Timomatic has chosen Emerald as part of his tour,” he said. "Get ready to have a great night out with a top performer.”

Timomatic will be hosting a VIP Soundcheck Party before the show at 5.20pm, allowing fans to meet the man behind the music.

There will also be a dance workshop earlier that afternoon for people under the age of 18. Time to be confirmed.

Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.au. Tickets cost $25 for the VIP Soundcheck Party or $15 for general admission (a surcharge does apply). Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.

This is an over-18 event.