Tinana man killed in boating tragedy
A TINANA man has died in a tragic boating accident in Moreton Bay.
It is understood Darryl Francis, 75, was on the boat with his cousin when the boat capsized yesterday afternoon.
Mr Francis was a well-known Maryborough man who operated a mobile welding business before he retired.
Police were notified of the overturned vessel by a passing boat just after 1pm.
The crew from the passing boat rescued a 70-year-old Alexandra Hills man from the water and started first aid prior to the arrival of emergency services.
He could not be revived and died on scene a short time later.
Mr Francis was flown to hospital where he later died.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
