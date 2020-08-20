Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS
Two men lost their lives after a boating tragedy. Photo: 9NEWS
News

Tinana man killed in boating tragedy

Carlie Walker
20th Aug 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TINANA man has died in a tragic boating accident in Moreton Bay.

It is understood Darryl Francis, 75, was on the boat with his cousin when the boat capsized yesterday afternoon.

Mr Francis was a well-known Maryborough man who operated a mobile welding business before he retired.

Police were notified of the overturned vessel by a passing boat just after 1pm.

The crew from the passing boat rescued a 70-year-old Alexandra Hills man from the water and started first aid prior to the arrival of emergency services.

He could not be revived and died on scene a short time later.

Mr Francis was flown to hospital where he later died.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More to come

More Stories

boating accident editors picks moreton bay tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police guard Capella house fire scene overnight

        Premium Content Police guard Capella house fire scene overnight

        News The home was engulfed when emergency services arrived on scene

        FIFO workers ‘like prisoners’ in their own homes

        Premium Content FIFO workers ‘like prisoners’ in their own homes

        News 1800 Tasmanian-based FIFO workers, many earning $100,000 (a year)

        Call to diversify economy and depend less on mining

        Premium Content Call to diversify economy and depend less on mining

        News Report reveals big ideas to create new jobs and investment in Queensland regions.

        Queenslanders angry, but not in way you might expect

        Premium Content Queenslanders angry, but not in way you might expect

        Opinion “Whether you believe in climate change or not is beside the point."