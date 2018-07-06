Menu
Login
Dating

Tinder profile sparks history's most pointless debate

by Ally Foster
6th Jul 2018 9:17 AM

A DATER who uploaded a quirky bathroom shot as her Tinder profile has revealed she's been contacted by 23 men - but none had romance on the mind.

Instead, she has sparked a fierce debate about her toilet habits.

In the snap she shared on Twitter, hers is positioned so the paper hangs down the back of the roll and along the wall.

But her critics say it should hang over the front.

Her post has triggered more than 800 comments with all manner of theories as to the best way to fit a loo roll on to a holder.

While some people agree with Hana, arguing her method makes it easier to tear the paper from the roll, it seems most people are traditionalists.

One even dug out the original patent for a loo roll that was filed in 1891 and posted a picture of it to prove Hana's mistake.

The diagram clearly shows the paper hanging over the front of the roll.

And another Twitter user said they believe the front-facing positioning must be correct because that the way they're found in public toilers.

They theorised this could be because "the paper can touch the bottom of the wall where bacteria can reside".

-Read more.

Related Items

dating editors picks patent social media tinder toilet paper
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    News An upskilled Springsure paramedic saves local man's life.

    Farmers welcome rain

    Farmers welcome rain

    News Downpours useful but grain growers desperate for more: GRDC.

    Desert's speediest ready to race to 80

    Desert's speediest ready to race to 80

    Sport Local riders gear up for Queensland Women's Motocross Championship

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    News NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off this Sunday throughout the region.

    Local Partners