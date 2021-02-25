Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Tinnie tantrum: Man flogged with tent pole over beer

by Cormac Pearson
25th Feb 2021 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been left with serious injuries after he was allegedly beaten with a tent pole after a backyard fight over a beer west of Ipswich

Two men who live at the same property in Hatton Vale got into a fight over a beer at around 8:15pm Wednesday.

Police say a man aged in his 40s grabbed a tent pole and struck the 64-year-old man.

The 64-year-old man then allegedly got hold of the tent pole and assaulted the other man, leaving him with serious injuries.

Paramedics were called to the property and treated the man in his 40s for serious injuries to his head, chest and arm.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a critical care paramedic on board the vehicle.

The 64-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and will face court today.

Originally published as Tinnie tantrum: Man flogged with tent pole over beer

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

backyard fight editors picks hatton vale

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grosvenor Mine blast inquiry set to release witness list

        Premium Content Grosvenor Mine blast inquiry set to release witness list

        News The hearings will explore high potential incidents of methane exceedances and last year’s devastating underground blast.

        LETTERS: Controversial issues continue to divide nation

        Premium Content LETTERS: Controversial issues continue to divide nation

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Major NAIF changes to boost economy and jobs in CQ

        Premium Content Major NAIF changes to boost economy and jobs in CQ

        Politics The fund as been criticised in the past for its tardiness in ‘releasing’ money.

        Pollies wage war on QLD’s youth crime crisis

        Premium Content Pollies wage war on QLD’s youth crime crisis

        Politics Are boot camps the answer to solving Queensland’s youth crime crisis?