Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Elton John performing at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
Elton John performing at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
News

A Tiny Dancer born during Elton John's concert

Matt Deans
by
27th Feb 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS said that Elton John's music has the power to move anyone.

That included an expectant mother who went in labour, with her little boy cuing a perfect entry into the world.

"Last night (Tuesday) someone nearly gave birth at the show during Tiny Dancer," Elton told the crowd during a concert in Coffs Harbour. 

"They were rushed to hospital and she had a beautiful little boy so that's what we do to people. 

"So if any of you are pregnant tonight watch out." 

The little boy was born in Coffs Harbour Hospital, which is located just around the corner from the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium where Elton and the band were performing on Tuesday night. 

As one fan summed it up today: "How wonderful life is now you're in the world." 

Elton shared the story with his fans during his Wednesday night concert - the band's 175th concert during his final World Tour.

"We are just about a little over half way," Elton said. 

Photos
View Gallery

Coffs Harbour's two shows attracted a combined crowd over two nights of 28,000 fans. 

Elton and the band head to the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday March 4 before rounding out the Australian leg with a closing show at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on Saturday, March 7. 

coffs coast coffs harbour concert elton john farewell yellowbrick road
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

        Motorists advised to detour popular Emerald road

        News Road works will be carried out over three days to improve the road surface.

        CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

        premium_icon CQ pub donates to life saving organisation

        News The community pitched in to raise the much needed funds.

        COURT: 40+ people to face Blackwater court

        premium_icon COURT: 40+ people to face Blackwater court

        News More than 40 people will face Blackwater Court on February 27.

        WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

        WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

        News Four things to keep you entertained this weekend and beyond.