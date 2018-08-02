Tipoff leads to arrest

Justin Serio appeared before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was provided bail.

Justin Serio appeared before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was provided bail.

THANKS to information received from a concerned member of the community, police were able to stop a quantity of alleged methamphetamine being transported into Blackwater.

According to Detective Sergeant Michael Froggatt, police were provided with a description of a blue Ford Falcon utility in relation to a quantity of allegedly dangerous drugs, that were claimed to be methamphetamines, being transported into Blackwater from Rockhampton.

"Around 5.35pm last Friday, Blackwater police intercepted a Ford utility on Rosewood St, Blackwater, coming from the direction of the Capricorn Highway,” Det Sgt Froggatt said.

"At this time police detained a 27-year-old male from Blackwater for the purpose of a drug search.

"With the assistance of the drug detection dog and handler from Rockhampton, police located 7g of a dangerous drug, believed to be methamphetamine, secreted within the vehicle's engine bay.

"It is further alleged that during the search police also located other items of interest including a taser and knuckle dusters.”

As a result, the man, identified as Justin Serio, was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous drug, supply dangerous drug, use property suspected of being used in a crime, tainted property as well as weapons related offences.

Mr Serio was transported to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he was provided bail.

Det Sgt Froggatt said it was a credit to the community that people were willing to come forward and provide information to police.

"It is pleasing that so many members of the community take the time to report criminal activity via Crime Stoppers and directly to police,” he said.

"This information, either big or small, may be the missing piece of the puzzle that police need to crack the case.

"Blackwater Police will continue to prosecute those who traffic, supply and possess dangerous drugs to prevent flow-on effects not just for the user, but also the community as a whole.”

Blackwater Police are appealing for anyone who may have information relating to the possession and supply of dangerous drugs in the community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.