'Tis the season to give

LONG-TIME Emerald resident Brenda Logovik has done her bit to help bring some festive cheer to the Central Highlands this year.

Last week, Ms Logovik, who has lived in Emerald since 1978, gifted $2000 to the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre to go towards their annual Christmas appeal.

Owner of LJ Hooker Emerald, Ms Logovik said it was a story in CQ News that brought ENC's appeal to her attention.

"I was reading Friday's paper the week before and there was a feature in there with the group,” Ms Logovik said.

"They (ENC) were asking people to adopt a family... I thought 'Gee, I'd like to do that'.

"I'm all for it, if I can give, I will. I'd like to do what those ladies are doing, but I don't have time.

"So, the only thing I could do was give them money that they could use wisely towards whatever areas they felt were required.”

It was ENC's comments about the joy their appeal brought to children that prompted her decision, Mrs Logovik said.

"Every child should have that, you know,” she said.

"I know they (ENC) take care of a wide range of people, so I knew they would spend the money more wisely than I could.”

The local business owner said the donation was her way of giving back to the community.

"The community has been really good this year. It's just another way that I could give,” she said.

"I only wish I could do more, really.

"I just hate to think a couple of people missed out.”

Ms Logovik said she was a people person and she liked to help others.

"I've never changed my colours. That's who I am,” she said.

"If people are in need of something (and) if I've got an opportunity to do it, I'll do it.”

Ms Logovik said it was not too late to donate to the centre's appeal.

"If anyone's reading this and they still have time, please call the ladies and come down with some presents,” she said.

"You've got plenty of time if you want to do something. Don't wait.

"The countdown is on.”

Community members who wish to make donations can drop them into the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre at 17 Yamala Street, Emerald.