Rugby League

LIVE: Titans Cup Final Marsden SHS vs Keebra Park SHS

by Andrew Dawson
26th Aug 2020 11:58 AM
Marsden SHS open women's rugby league coach Keeown Rawnsley has a simple message for her side when they stride onto the field for today's historic Titans Cup grand final against Keebra Park SHS. "Have fun''.

The teams will play in the first ever Titans Cup women's decider after the schoolgirls program was added to the competition this season.

The game will be livestreamed from 2pm right here.

Rawnsley said the Marsden SHS side was "really excited and pumped''.

"I want us to play good footy and enjoy the afternoon.'' she said.

"I want them to enjoy themselves, play some good footy and execute what we have trained for.''

Asked what had impressed her most about the team's build-up to the decider, Rawnsley said: "Our application and effort in training''.

Marsden front rowers Georgina Tuitaalili and April Ngatupuna. (Image Sarah Marshall)
She said the squad had a desire to better themselves on and off the field and as a result they had "come together as a group and want to play for each other''.

Like the Keebra Park SHS rugby league Academy program, female participation had grown in popularity at Marsden SHS.

"We are really excited about the success of our girls' program and the grand final in the Titans Cup is great recognition for the hard work and dedication of our girls and their staff,'' said Marsden SHS principal Andrew Peach.

"We have some really talented young ladies who love rugby league and it's exciting to see they get opportunities through great coaching, excellent facilities and extra support for their academic.''

Destiny Brill with the Marsden SHS Langer Cup boys.
While Marsden's Queensland Reds women's rookie Destiny Brill adds some star power to the match, two outstanding players for Marsden SHS have been props April Ngatupuna and Georgina Tuitaalili who joined the school this year from New Zealand.

"It has been really professional,'' Ngatupuna said of her experience in Logan.

"There have been lots of opportunities and new stuff that I have been exposed to.

"It (the academy program) is really well drilled and the school really cares about us. It gave me a hold new feeling of pride.''

Keebra Park SHS students Sunny Gerrard, Faith Tutauha and Paige Nikora.
Keebra Park SHS player Sunny Gerrard said she was proud her side had made the grand final after they overcame the adversary of a heavy injury toll.

"I feel our team has really stepped up in performing well and getting over these setbacks.

"The continuous drive that the team brings to each game despite the challenges has shown how bad we want this,'' Gerrard said.

Today's final will be livesteramed from 2pm

Originally published as Titans Cup final livestream: Marsden told 'have fun'

