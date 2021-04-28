Menu
Marymount College v Marsden SHS and Marymount College v St Michael’s College
Rugby League

Titans Schools League livestream

callum dick
by and Andrew Dawson, Callum Dick
28th Apr 2021 8:19 AM
The Titans Schools League continues today, with six games from two venues to be livestreamed on this website

Subscribe to view games across the Year 7-8, Year 9-10 and Year 11-12 age groups live each Wednesday, while also enjoying the replays of the matches.

 

Teams from across the Gold Coast through Ipswich SHS, Stretton College and Forest Lake SHS were in the Titans Cup this season.

"In 2021, there are 100 teams representing 25 schools in the competition which is nearly double the amount of teams from the last full length competition in 2019,'' said Darren Robb, the Gold Coast Titans Game Development Manager.

 

Marymount is in for a big afternoon, with boy Year 11-12 teams to be livestreamed. Aston Bai and Lily Prendergast at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

Venue: Burleigh Bears Juniors

Year 7/8 Div 1 Girls

3PM: Keebra Park v Mabel Park

Year 9/10 Div 1 Girls

4PM:Marymount v Marsden SHS

Year 11/12 Div 1 Girls

5PM: Marymount v Marsden SHS

Venue: Nerang Roosters - Field 1

Year 9/10 Div 1 boys

4:30PM: Marymount v St Michaels

Yr 11/12 Div 2 boys

5:30PM: Marymount v Miami

Yr 11/12 Div 1 boys

6:30PM: Marymount v St Michaels

 

