TODAY: 16 witness to be called in mine death inquest

Father Paul McGuire was killed in mine gas trap at Grasstree Mine in 2014.

AN INQUEST into the Central Queensland mine death of Paul McGuire will begin this morning.

The father of two died after being engulfed by lethal air upon entering a goaf at Grasstree Mine on May 6, 2014.

He had been directed to work on a gas sensor and died almost instantly after inhaling methane gas.

Up to 16 witnesses will be called over three days including representatives from the Mines Inspectorate, Anglo Coal, the Department of Natural Resources, Mining and Energy and the CFMMEU.

One of the issues to be explored during the inquest will be who should decide whether charges should be dropped in mining fatality cases.

