Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Toddler critical following near drowning

by Kyle Wisniewski
21st Dec 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A near drowning on the Gold Coast has resulted in a toddler being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit went to the scene off SeaWorld Drive to treat the young girl.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital following the incident at 4:55pm today in a serious condition.

The event follows a lifeguard finding the body of Brisbane resident Alvin Prasad on Mermaid Beach about 9.15am this morning after he went missing during a moonlit swim at Surfers Paradise early on Sunday morning.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


Originally published as Toddler critical following near drowning

More Stories

editors picks near-drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Callum the conqueror: All-rounder stars in grand final win

        Premium Content Callum the conqueror: All-rounder stars in grand final win

        Cricket GALLERY: Frenchville, The Glen battle it out in Premier Division T20 grand final.

        Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Premium Content Border mayhem: Two-hour delays, 16km of congestion

        Health Queensland shuts border to Greater Sydney as cases hit 83

        COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Premium Content COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Health Qld businesses given 72 hours to ensure COVID check-in compliance

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your CQ News digital subscription