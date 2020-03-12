Toddler hit and killed by taxi

Menu
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
News

by Ally Foster
12th Mar 2020 2:32 PM

A toddler has died after allegedly being hit by a taxi near a primary school in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wilkinson St in Tootgarook just after 1.40pm following reports of a collision between a taxi and a child.

It is understood two women and two children got out of the taxi before one of the children was struck by the vehicle as it moved away.

Paramedics treated a male toddler at the scene but sadly he was unable to be saved.

It is believed the incident occurred outside Tootgarook Primary School, according to the Herald Sun.

"The male driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their inquiries," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Major Collision Investigation unit detectives are en route and will investigate the crash."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

