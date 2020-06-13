Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
News

Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.

The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQU webinar series to inspire ‘Women in STEM’

        premium_icon CQU webinar series to inspire ‘Women in STEM’

        News ‘Women in STEM’ will be held as part of the Festival of STEM

        CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        premium_icon CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        Business The Bowen Basin mine was officially opened less than a year ago.

        Travel restrictions for Indigenous peoples reduced

        premium_icon Travel restrictions for Indigenous peoples reduced

        News Travel restrictions for Queensland’s Indigenous peoples were eased today to ‘stage...

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19