Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics rushed the boy to Mackay Base Hospital.
Paramedics rushed the boy to Mackay Base Hospital.
News

Child, 9 months, taken to Townsville after being hit by car

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Dec 2019 8:14 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A YOUNG boy was transferred to Townsville Hospital overnight after sustaining a serious head injury. 

Early reports suggest the nine month old was hit by a car. 

A spokeswoman for the Townsville University Hospital said the boy arrived in a stable condition last night. 

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS rushed to a home at Finch Hatton after reports a toddler had been injured in an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian last night.

The boy sustained head injuries during the incident, just before 7pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he was taken in a serious but stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital under emergency lights and sirens.

The Mackay Hospital and Health Service has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

Show More
finch hatton mackay ambulance mackay base hospital mackay hospital and health service mackay qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        premium_icon Adani, robots, job cuts: How resources events shaped 2019

        Business The resources sector has faced both tragedy and triumph in 2019

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        premium_icon Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        News Central Queensland police have been out in full force leading up to Christmas, with...

        More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        premium_icon More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        News Number of uninsured homes in North Australia growing