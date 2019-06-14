Menu
Login
ADELAIDE v RICHMOND
ADELAIDE v RICHMOND
AFL

Betts gets last laugh over Stack

by Tim Michell
13th Jun 2019 11:39 PM

EDDIE Betts has revealed what he said to Richmond young gun Sydney Stack as they shared a high-five after his stunning last quarter snap on Thursday night.

The mercurial Adelaide small forward produced a moment of sheer brilliance from the 'Eddie Betts pocket', gathering possession before sprinting away from Tigers defender Nathan Broad and snapping truly to put the Crows 35 points ahead.

 

He was mobbed by teammates Rory Sloane and Josh Jenkins before spotting Stack, who was one of Richmond's best in a 33-point defeat.

Betts pointed at Stack before they high-fived, the young Tiger grinning broadly as he appreciated Betts' goal.

Betts explained the exchange post-match.

"Stack is a great young player but he keeps pushing you," he said.

"Sydney kept saying all game 'no special goals tonight brother'.

"When I got it I said to him 'told ya brother'."

afl crows eddie betts tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Budget disappoints MP

    Budget disappoints MP

    News Millar says the State Budget is 'full of political spin'.

    • 14th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Pouring money into fuel pumps

    Pouring money into fuel pumps

    News Highest prices in Central Queensland.

    Qld first for disaster software

    Qld first for disaster software

    News Massive benefits during disasters and for road users

    Adani gets green light with final approval

    Adani gets green light with final approval

    Breaking Environmental Department has approved a crucial plan for mine.