Menu
Login
A tomahawk was used to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight.
A tomahawk was used to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Tomahawk latte: Terrifying armed robbery of cafe

1st Oct 2018 7:44 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM

POLICE are searching for a man who used a tomahawk to rob a Sunshine Coast cafe overnight.

The man threatened staff at the Park Place store in Caloundra just before 9pm, demanding they handover cash from the till.

The employee complied and the man fled with a sum of cash.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as about 30 years old with a tanned complexion, solid build and a black beard.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper with white text and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the matter should call police.

armed robbery axe cafe editors picks robbery theft tomahawk
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Livestock now reliant on other sources of food

    Livestock now reliant on other sources of food

    News Central Highlands farmers are being forced to find alternate food sources for their livestock.

    Putting others first

    Putting others first

    News Officer is recognised for going above and beyond at work.

    School holiday fun

    School holiday fun

    News Plenty to keep your children entertained over the school holidays.

    Tragedy sparks talent

    Tragedy sparks talent

    News Emerald stroke victim is striving to be the best he can be.

    Local Partners