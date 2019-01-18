YOUR SAY: Tomic and Kyrgios are Australia’s embarrassment

It is not surprising to see Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios knocked out of the first round of the Australian Open.



Both players have clashed with Lleyton Hewitt, whom Tomic blames for "favouritism".

There have been times when Hewitt has refused the duo an opportunity to play in the Davis Cup.

Hewitt defended his selection, as neither player put the time and effort into training and preparation as required.



Tomic and Kyrgios will never be included or remembered for being in the same ranks as the powerhouse players: Nadal, Djokovic and Federer (and Hewitt when he was at his prime) as they are show ponies.

They are playing tennis for all the wrong reasons and without the professionalism, statesmanship, talent and class showcased by those tennis players in the top ten, there will forever be Australians who do not support or barrack for them in the stands.