Tom Ballard’s ABC show axed

TOM Ballard's ABC talk show has been axed.

In a statement released today, the ABC said Tonightly With Tom Ballard won't be renewed and will air for the last time on September 7.

"Attracting younger audiences requires bold approaches and we continually experiment with new content and new formats particularly on digital platforms," the statement said.

"We are proud of the program and its role in supporting some of Australia's best emerging comedy talent. Our thanks go to the very talented team members for their hard work and dedication in producing a complex and cracking show in quick time, over some 150 episodes.

"We look forward to working with them again in the future. A special thanks to Tom for helping us to laugh, cry and sigh about the world."

Host Tom Ballard said in the statement that it's been an honour to host the show, "even though we never got to be on Media Watch".

"I feel so proud of the 'work' we made and I feel so lucky to have been surrounded by laughter and stupidity for an entire year," he said.

"My sincere thanks go to the brilliant Tonightly team, the ABC and the fans of Cory Bernardi."

The show, which started in December last year, airs on weeknights at 9.31pm on ABC Comedy.