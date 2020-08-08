Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MILESTONE: Tony McMahon will call the races at the Gladstone Turf Club today, 50 years to the day since his first official race call in Lismore. Photo Lee Constable/Daily Mercury
MILESTONE: Tony McMahon will call the races at the Gladstone Turf Club today, 50 years to the day since his first official race call in Lismore. Photo Lee Constable/Daily Mercury
Horses

Tony McMahon on track for career milestone

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
8th Aug 2020 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: Central Queensland racing identity Tony McMahon will celebrate a major milestone today.

He will call the five-race program at Gladstone Turf Club, 50 years to the day since he performed his first official call at Lismore as a 17-year-old.

Race 4 at Gladstone today has been named in his honour – the Congratulations Tony McMahon ‘50 Years Race Calling’ Open Handicap (1194m) which jumps at 2.45pm.

Throughout his illustrious career, McMahon has called on at least 25 race tracks throughout New South Wales and Queensland.

He came to Rockhampton in 1988 and the following year was appointed caller for the Rockhampton Jockey Club, a position he held for 16 years.

He was also the caller for the Mackay Turf Club for six years.

Today, McMahon continues to call at country clubs, including Yeppoon, Springsure, Middlemount and Gladstone.

He said it had been an incredible ride since that first official call in Lismore.

“That was a two-horse race over 10 furlongs, which is 2000m. It was the hardest race I ever called because you had to fill in all that time with just two horses over that distance,” he said.

“It’s quite remarkable to have come all this way.

“It’s hard to believe that I would still be calling races 50 years on from the very day I started.

“The Gladstone Turf Club have been kind enough to name a race after me today, which is a lovely gesture on their behalf.”

cq horse racing gladstone turf club mackay turf club race caller rockhampton jockey club tony mcmahon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Premium Content 5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Offbeat The massive mine excavator ‘walked’ across the Peak Downs Highway this week.

        Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Premium Content Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Rural Despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been strong sales...

        Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        Premium Content Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        News Exhibitors are hurting and there are a lot of very upset locals after the decision...

        MP slams decision to include FIFO miners in border block

        Premium Content MP slams decision to include FIFO miners in border block

        Politics FIFO mine workers in hot spots will need to be in Queensland by 1am Saturday.