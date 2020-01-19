Menu
ENGULFED: A home on Maleny St, Landsborough, was engulfed by a fire overnight.
Landsborough Rural Fire Brigade
'Too dangerous': Massive blaze torches classic home

Scott Sawyer
by
19th Jan 2020 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
FIREFIGHTERS were forced to use chainsaws to cut the walls of a classic home as it was razed by fire overnight in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a chainsaw was used to gain access to hotspots in the home, generally an indicator it was too dangerous to have firefighters inside, often due to roof collapse, after a fire broke out in a Maleny St, Landsborough home about 8.35pm Saturday.

The two-storey home was well-involved when the first crews arrived shortly after.

Firefighters from Maleny, Caloundra, Beerwah and Buderim were all called into action, supported by rural crews from Landsborough.

A home was destroyed by flames overnight at Landsborough.
A home was destroyed by flames overnight at Landsborough. Ashley Carter

Firefighters fought the blaze for hours, before eventually leaving the scene just after 1.30am Sunday.

The two-storey home is understood to have received significant damage.

All occupants were accounted for.

The spokeswoman said fire investigators were headed out to the scene this morning to try and pinpoint the cause of the blaze.

