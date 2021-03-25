Toolooa police raid uncovers weapon ammunition

A Gladstone man busted with weapon ammunition at a Toolooa address, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Darrell Leslie George Williams, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing explosives without authority.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Williams' case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

Gladstone police entered Squire St, Toolooa, to arrest another man who resided at the address on November 10 about 1.50pm.

Upon entry, police located several items in clear view on a table in the garage including six rounds of .357 calibre bullets, one shotgun round, two .223 calibre bullets and two empty cartridges.

Noone was home until Williams returned home at 2.30pm and police questioned him regarding the ammo found.

Williams stated emphatically he had no knowledge of the ammo, however, police seized Williams' vehicle and an SD card which contained both video and audio recordings.

On the same day, Williams attended the police station and made admissions to knowing the items were located on the table.

He was unable to provide police with a reasonable excuse for possessing the ammo and was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Manthey fined Williams $600 and ordered the property be forfeited to the Crown for destruction.

No conviction was recorded.

