A Caloundra tradie promises he will never work another day in his life after winning almost $2 million in Saturday night's Gold Lotto draw.
Tools down: Tradie’s promise after $2 million Lotto win

Amber Hooker
27th Apr 2020 1:54 PM
THE Sunshine Coast has one less working tradie with a Caloundra man promising to never work another day in his life after winning almost $2 million in Saturday night's Gold Lotto draw.

The man held one of five division one winning entries Australia-wide, with each taking home $1,982,910.

The winner said he was oblivious to his windfall until he checked his ticket on Monday.

"Wow, I deserve this. I've had a rough few years," he said to a Lotto official.

The man said he felt his heart "jumping out of his chest" and like his "head would explode" as he revealed where he would splash the cash.

"This will change my life so much," he said.

"I'm not going to work another day. I will be retiring immediately.

"I'll buy myself a beautiful new home here on the Sunshine Coast.

"And I am going to get myself a new car and a new boat."

The winning ticket was bought at Caloundra Newsagency on Bullcock St.

Owner Carrie Macfarlane said they were over the moon to learn they had sold another division one winning entry.

"It was only in February that we sold the $60 million Powerball winning entry," she explained.

"We certainly feel as though we're on a winning streak. It's fantastic to sell another life-changing entry to a local.

"Congratulations to him. We hope he really enjoys his prize."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

