Man stealing a car
News

Tools, generator stolen from vehicles at Emerald

Kristen Booth
14th Jul 2020 11:49 AM
TOOLS and a generator were among items stolen from vehicles in Emerald recently.

Emerald police are investigating two cases of property theft from vehicles on the northern side of town, close to Hospital Rd.

Officer in Charge of Emerald Police Station, Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said the offences occurred some time between Thursday July, 9 and Saturday, July 11.

Anyone with information relating to the incidents is encouraged to contact Emerald Police by calling 07 4983 8100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

emerald police property theft senior sergeant peter mcfarlane stolen items thefts
Central Queensland News

