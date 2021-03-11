Menu
TOOTHY GRIN: Croc smiles for the camera

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
11th Mar 2021 7:18 AM
WHEN there's two people and one hungry croc, it's best to offer the other person up for dinner while you run away.

That was Darwin resident Anushka Smith's five-year-old niece's plan as the pair photographed a two-and-a-half metre croc at Buffalo Creek this week.

 

This croc at Buffalo Creek gave a toothy grin for the camera. Picture: Anushka Smith
This croc at Buffalo Creek gave a toothy grin for the camera. Picture: Anushka Smith

 

Mr Smith photographed the croc on Tuesday, about 300m from the boat ramp.

"There was a lot of people around fishing, but I was down there to photograph shorebirds," he said.

 

"My five-year-old niece loved it. Her theory was to hide behind me."

The pair were about 50m away when they took pictures.

"I grew up in Darwin and so I'm used to the fact that crocs are around," he said.

 

