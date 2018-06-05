Toowoomba crossfit champion dealt cruel blow

CRUEL BLOW: Toowoomba crossfit champion Tori Gallegos, 15, has had hundreds of dollars worth of equipment stolen.

A CHAMPION crossfit athlete on the cusp of competing in the US has been dealt a cruel blow when hundreds of dollars worth of equipment was stolen at the weekend.

Tori Gallegos, 15, has qualified for the Teen Crossfit Games in August and, as part of her commitment and training, had taken part in the Brett Forte Memorial competition in Toowoomba at the weekend.

Chalking up another win - the latest for the crossfit prodigy in the past two years - Tori had gone out to dinner to celebrate with her family on Saturday night when her North Toowoomba home was broken into.

Family friend and carer Charmaine Harris said valuable training equipment was stolen as well as about $250 in donated funds that were to help get Tori overseas.

It had been proceeds from the Brett Forte Memorial day after Toowoomba's crossfit community decided the funds should be donated to her international competition.

"The funding raised from that was to fund her trip to the Crossfit Games," Ms Harris said.

"When the house got broken into they took a lot of stuff including her weight lifting bag, shoes, knee sleeves, as well as some cash and jewellery."

About $350 worth of gear was stolen including a pair of training shoes which cost $280, as well as the $250 in donated cash.

Ms Harris said the robbery was a blow to Tori's ambitions but she put the word out for people to be vigilant if crossfit items were posted for sale.

She hoped to recover them, or help fund replacements ahead of Tori heading overseas in July before the games in August.

"We're set back now in funding that trip," she said.

A fundraiser is aiming to raise $8000 to help Tori get to the Crossfit Games and is online here.

The theft has been reported to Toowoomba police.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Crime Stoppers.