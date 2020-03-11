Toowoomba mosque stands against domestic violence

Ellisa Parker and Garden City Mosque Imam Abdul Kader with the Red Rose Foundation red bench installed to raise public awareness of domestic and family violence, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

TOOWOOMBA Islamic society has collaborated with the Red Rose Foundation and its Red Bench Project to raise awareness of domestic violence.

It placed a bench at the Garden City Mosque as part of the 2020 Women's Weeks activities.

The Red Bench Project builds a permanent reminder that domestic violence occurs within all of our communities.

Imam Abdul Kader said domestic violence had no place in Islam.

"We are a religion of peace and if a couple cannot live together peacefully than they should go their separate ways," he said.

The Islam community, like the wider Australian community, is affected by domestic violence.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 1 in 6 women, or 1.6 million, have experienced physical or sexual violence by a partner since age 15.

As a community leader Imam Kader steps in when he knows a family at is his mosque is in trouble but said the police get involve if a relationship turns violent.

The Islamic community draws followers from diverse cultural backgrounds, many with attitudes towards woman and family.

This can cause fiction with modern Islamic thought and Australia family law

"When a cultural practice goes against Islamic teaching than it should be set aside," Imam Kader said.

The Toowoomba Islamic Society wants to deal with domestic violence head on and Imam Kader said the regular speaks to men about healthy relationships during Friday prayers.

The community also hosts representatives from the Islamic Women's Association.