TIME TO SHINE: Celebrating their acceptance into Dance Force on the Gold Coast are Holly Bradley (left) and Emily McKellar.
News

Toowoomba students dance way into top company

Amy Lyne
by
6th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

AT JUST 17 years old, two Toowoomba students already have 14 years of dancing experience each under their belts, or tutus.

Fairholme College students Emily McKellar and Holly Bradley have been accepted to Dance Force on the Gold Coast, one of the leading dance companies in the country.

After they complete Year 12 this year, both girls will spend a year at the company to study dance full-time and complete a certificate four in Dance.

Emily and Holly, who dance at the unrelated Dance Force Toowoomba, were thrilled to be accepted into the company and follow in the footsteps of another Fairholme College student, Claudia Sabine, who attended the company in 2017.

"Dance is a really good way to express yourself because you can show so much emotion through one movement," Emily said.

Celebrating their acceptance into Dance Force on the Gold Coast is Holly Bradley (left) and Emily McKellar.
After completing the course, Emily hopes to explore a career in choreography, specifically in contemporary dance.

"My mum and aunty used to dance so I have been in a dance studio since I was a baby. My aunty was a teacher," Holly said.

"I just love getting on stage and dancing for people.

"I think it (Dance Force) will be a different challenge. I think it will be a good experience."

Holly said she would also love to explore a career in performance after a year at Dance Force.

dance force dancers fairholme college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

