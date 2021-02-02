Toowoomba tops list for most 2020 babies

When Stephanie Kelly checked into Toowoomba Hospital for her C-section last year, nearly every bed in the maternity ward was full.

The Toowoomba region has topped the state for most babies born in 2020, according to new Queensland Government data, with 1418 babies delivered in the 4350 postcode last year.

Among them was Ms Kelly's daughter, Ivy, who was born on September 17.

ALL SMILES: Ivy Kajewski, one of the 1418 babies born in the region last year, cuddles up to her mother Stephanie Kelly. Picture: Nev Madsen

"It was a really busy day that day, I know because (all of the families) were discharged at the same time and there was a line out of the maternity ward," Ms Kelly said.

"(1418 babies) is amazing though, we definitely won't be short on mother's groups."

Ms Kelly and Ivy joined other mums and young bubs at a Maggie Moo Music class at Groom Park Hall yesterday morning.

"We've really exploded with our baby classes, which is wonderful to see," Maggie Moo Music Toowoomba owner Kylie Murray said.

"I would say after the lockdown we really noticed a difference, whether that was more babies born or more mums wanting to get out and do things with their little ones."

Trailing the Toowoomba region was the Gold Coast suburb of 4209, which welcomed 1270 new babies in 2020.

Liz Wilkes, managing director of local maternity service My Midwives, said last year had bought the "baby rain" after a relatively quiet 2019.

MUMS AND BUBS: Enjoying an outing at the Toowoomba Maggie Moo Music class on Monday are Nancy Jahnke (left) with her baby Felix Jahnke, born at St Vincent’s on August 30, 2020, and Cassie Porter with her daughter Rainey, born at St Vincent’s on August 1, 2020. Picture: Nev Madsen

"We call it baby rain when it's really busy, because when one baby comes they all come together," Ms Wilkes said.

"I think it was a bit of a surprise for us as the year started off slow and then really escalated - we didn't expect it to be as busy as it was.

"I think as everyone went into lockdown, whether that might have increased baby numbers, we saw deliveries skyrocket from September onwards."

Ms Wilkes said she wasn't surprised at the city's popularity with young families.

"Toowoomba is a great place for young families, it has lots of good schools and outdoor areas and it's not as expensive as the big cities, so people can have a nice family lifestyle," she said.

"(Delivery numbers) are not showing any signs of abating, we have still been really, really busy in this first month and moving forward."

Originally published as Toowoomba tops list for most 2020 babies