Top 10 baby names

PERFECT NAME: Oliver Charles Nathan Hill was born on July 18 at the Emerald Hospital at 3.12am, weighing 3.65kg. Proud parents James Hill and Billie-Jean Howe loved the name, and so did many other of the region's parents, with Oliver the most popular baby boy name in 2017. Contributed

WHEN Billie-Jean Howe fell pregnant she noticed the name Oliver was becoming increasingly popular, but didn't think it would be the top baby name for the region.

"My partner James and I spoke about baby names before we started to try for a baby and the name Oliver has always been a permanent number one on the boys list,” Ms Howe said.

"We both love the sound of it and just think it really fit with our family.”

Ms Howe and her partner James Hill welcomed their son Oliver in July, saying they "couldn't think of a name that suited him more”.

"I was worried that the name would be popular the further along I got in my pregnancy,” Ms Howe said.

"We chose Oliver's name before he was born. I didn't want to continually refer to him as 'baby' while he was in the womb, so when we found out the sex we made sure we had a name for either gender.

"I think the main factor behind choosing the perfect name is getting the flow right.

"You are going to say that name a million times in your life so you want something that is fluid and that fits in your family right. Both parents should definitely love the name because it's a forever thing.”

Breanna Francis and Mitchell Bezzina welcomed their daughter Harper in June and were surprised her name made the top of the list, but love it nonetheless.

"We both made a list with girls names before she was born, and Harper was the only name we both had on each other's lists,” Ms Bezzina said.

"We wanted a name we both loved and agreed upon, and she's suited her name since birth.”

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the most popular baby name lodged through the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages in 2017 was Charlotte for girls, and Oliver for boys.

"This is consistent with 2015 and 2016,” she said.

"However, there has been a slight change in the top 10 names. Hudson, James and Henry have emerged in the top 10 names for boys, while Harper and Ivy joined the top 10 for girls.”

Top names

Girls

1. Harper

2. Charlotte

3. Ava

4. Mia

5. Isla

6. Aria

7. Olivia

8. Lily

9. Grace

10. Amelia

Boys

1. Oliver

2. Cooper

3. Noah

4. William

5. Jack

6. James

7. Thomas

8. Hudson

9. Hunter

10. Lucas

11. Nate

12. Harrison

The most popular baby names in 2017 for Fitzroy, as registered through the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.