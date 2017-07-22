Top notch training gets winning nod

EMERALD business TNC Cranes won the Small Employer of the Year award at the Central Queensland Training Awards ceremony in Gladstone on the weekend. Following the win, the business will now go in the running for the state finals, to be celebrated in Brisbane in September.

TNC Cranes general manager Matt Conway said he takes a lot of pride in fostering his traineeship and apprenticeship programs.

"It has its challenges but for the most part it's been very rewarding to see the results at the end of the day,” he said.

Mr Conway, whose business is a specialist materials handling and engineering solutions company providing crane servicing and maintenance, parts and accessories throughout Australia, said he was very proud of his trainees and apprentices and their achievements.

"Even in short spaces of time, they're coming ahead in leaps and bounds,” he said. It is important to him to not only explain to new recruits what their job was, but why it needed done along with the business implications and consequences of their work to new employees.

"In the long run, it pays off because they become better decision makers when the time requires. Eventually they'll become great business leaders,” he said.

"We need skilled people in the workforce, whether on the front desk or on the tools. As a whole economy and locally, we need more people who are skilled in the area and that's better for the whole region. If these opportunities exist, people don't leave.

"We've won this award which is fantastic and will further attract people to apply here where they'll be getting top-notch training.”

Mr Conway employs 15 staff and said his traineeships were 12 months for an administration role and four years for an electrical apprenticeship.