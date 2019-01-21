Top-rated primary schools in region

TOP PERFORMERS: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Prep class of 2018.

TOP PERFORMERS: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Prep class of 2018. Contributed

AHEAD of the new school year, CQ News can revealthe top-rated primary schools across theregion.

Ratings for primary schools in 2018 were published on the Better Education website, a resourced aimed at helping parents understand the outcomes of Australia's schools.

The highest-rated primary school in the region was Our Lady of theSacred Heart, Springsure, with a ranking of 90.

Followed closely was Springsure State School with a ranking of 89.

The overall academic results are reliant on a number of factors including socio-economic background of students and enrolment criteria.

CQ school ratings

Alpha State School - 73

Anakie State School - 70

Barcaldine State School - 74

Bauhinia State School - 86

Blackwater North State School - 77

Blackwater State School - 72

Capella State School - 78

Capricornia School of Distance Education - 86

Clermont State School - 75

Denison State School - 82

Dingo State School - 83

Dysart State School - 69

Emerald Christian College - 75

Emerald North State School - 81

Emerald State School - 83

Middlemount Community School - 86

Moranbah State School - 83

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - 90

Rolleston State School - 87

Springsure State School - 89

St Brigid's Catholic Primary School - 86

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Barcaldine - 68

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Clermont - 72

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School - 84

Tieri State School - 88.

Some schools are not included in the list as they were not listed on the Better Education website or were not rated.