TOP PERFORMERS: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Prep class of 2018.
Top-rated primary schools in region

Kristen Booth
by
21st Jan 2019 12:22 PM

AHEAD of the new school year, CQ News can revealthe top-rated primary schools across theregion.

Ratings for primary schools in 2018 were published on the Better Education website, a resourced aimed at helping parents understand the outcomes of Australia's schools.

The highest-rated primary school in the region was Our Lady of theSacred Heart, Springsure, with a ranking of 90.

Followed closely was Springsure State School with a ranking of 89.

The overall academic results are reliant on a number of factors including socio-economic background of students and enrolment criteria.

CQ school ratings

Alpha State School - 73

Anakie State School - 70

Barcaldine State School - 74

Bauhinia State School - 86

Blackwater North State School - 77

Blackwater State School - 72

Capella State School - 78

Capricornia School of Distance Education - 86

Clermont State School - 75

Denison State School - 82

Dingo State School - 83

Dysart State School - 69

Emerald Christian College - 75

Emerald North State School - 81

Emerald State School - 83

Middlemount Community School - 86

Moranbah State School - 83

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - 90

Rolleston State School - 87

Springsure State School - 89

St Brigid's Catholic Primary School - 86

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Barcaldine - 68

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Clermont - 72

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School - 84

Tieri State School - 88.

Some schools are not included in the list as they were not listed on the Better Education website or were not rated.

central highlands schools our lady of the sacred heart springsure
Central Queensland News

