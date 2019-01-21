Top-rated primary schools in region
AHEAD of the new school year, CQ News can revealthe top-rated primary schools across theregion.
Ratings for primary schools in 2018 were published on the Better Education website, a resourced aimed at helping parents understand the outcomes of Australia's schools.
The highest-rated primary school in the region was Our Lady of theSacred Heart, Springsure, with a ranking of 90.
Followed closely was Springsure State School with a ranking of 89.
The overall academic results are reliant on a number of factors including socio-economic background of students and enrolment criteria.
CQ school ratings
Alpha State School - 73
Anakie State School - 70
Barcaldine State School - 74
Bauhinia State School - 86
Blackwater North State School - 77
Blackwater State School - 72
Capella State School - 78
Capricornia School of Distance Education - 86
Clermont State School - 75
Denison State School - 82
Dingo State School - 83
Dysart State School - 69
Emerald Christian College - 75
Emerald North State School - 81
Emerald State School - 83
Middlemount Community School - 86
Moranbah State School - 83
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - 90
Rolleston State School - 87
Springsure State School - 89
St Brigid's Catholic Primary School - 86
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Barcaldine - 68
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Clermont - 72
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School - 84
Tieri State School - 88.
Some schools are not included in the list as they were not listed on the Better Education website or were not rated.