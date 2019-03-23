Top stylist reignites salon passion

CUTTING EDGE: Australian hair industry legend Geoffrey Herberg is looking forward to his visit to Emerald this weekend.

A TWO-day advanced cutting workshop with salon expert and Australian hair industry identity Geoffrey Herberg is being held in Emerald on March 24 and 25.

Mr Herberg, who has more than 30 years of experience in the trade and is a multi-award winning stylist, said this week he had not been to Emerald and he was looking forward to furthering and focusing his education in rural and regional Australia.

"There's such a big need for it - they want it and they're keen to learn,” he said.

"Travel to the big cities can be expensive and limiting for people in rural areas and it just gets too hard.”

Next week's training days, which have attracted 13 stylists from around Emerald, Clermont, Blackwater and Springsure, are run by Mr Herberg's training operation Geoffrey Herberg Education.

Mr Herberg, who was this week announced as a finalist for the Best Independent Educator Australia with the Australian Hair Industry Awards, said he loved the "heartfelt” moments of being an educator and watching stylists as their passion and skills developed.

"It's really special. People have got to up-skill themselves now and the demand is growing in rural areas,” he said.

"The reason I love teaching is for those lightbulb moments - you're teaching and you learn things as well.”

The workshop will focus on salon-friendly cuts and teaching hairdressers how to do the basics "really well for their clients”.

"I think a lot of hairdressers don't do the basics as well as they used to,” Mr Herberg said.

"You need to have a good understanding of the basics before you do anything too creative.

"The basics are the kinds of cuts where - whether you're 20 or 60 - you'd be happy or comfortable to wear them.”

Mr Herberg said the Emerald workshop would also be about ensuring stylists were confident with their knowledge and skills.

He said the talent of stylists in Australia was growing and becoming recognised globally.

Gloss Hair Studio owner Kristina Michelmore, who will attend the two-day workshop, has known Mr Herberg for years and said the training would allow her to "refresh and update my skills”.

"It's a really good opportunity that he's coming here,” Ms Michelmore said.

"You can get stale in your job so it's good to learn new techniques.

"It re-energises you and gets your passion back.

"Even if you get one thing out of it will be worthwhile.”