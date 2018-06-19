Menu
Gardening tools and flowers on the terrace in the garden
Gardening

Top tips for gardening in winter months

19th Jun 2018 5:06 PM

THOSE with a green thumb have plenty of options to keep the garden stocked this season.

Yates Horticulture consultant Angie Thomas said there is no need for gardeners to hibernate during winter.

"From planting flowering plants to growing delicious veggies, you can keep your kitchen well stocked with healthy homegrown ingredients and brighten your outdoor spaces,” she said.

Ms Thomas said her top winter plants include:

Alyssum - commonly grown as a pretty filler in amongst other flowers in pots and garden beds.

Argyranthemums, Madeira - If you're after vibrant colour during winter, then look out for the Madeira range of argyranthemum daisies including richly coloured 'Red Double' and very pretty 'Pink Crested'.

Bird's Nest Ferns - Native to Australia's east coast. It's found in moist and sheltered forests but is happy to grow in protected gardens and also indoors.

Cherry Tomatoes - Tropical and sub-tropical gardeners can plant cherry tomatoes throughout the winter months.

Zucchini - In warm winter climates, zucchinis can be grown all year round in veggie patches. Grow zucchinis in full sun to promote healthy growth and a great harvest.

Sweet potatoes

Lettuce - Greenway Iceberg is a variety that has been specially bred for warm winter climates.

winter garden
Central Queensland News

