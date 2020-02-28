Top tips to care for your pet
OWNING a dog is a big responsibility not to be taken lightly.
There are many things to consider if you're on the lookout for a new pet to make sure you are capable of providing them a loving and caring home.
Responsible pet ownership means understanding what your pet needs and also being aware of what your responsibilities are to the community.
RSPCA Adopt-A-Pet have provided simple tips to care of your new best friend.
Step one - Know what your dog needs. Learn about your pet's specific physical and behavioural needs to help keep them happy and healthy.
Step two - Get covered for unexpected vet bills. RSPCA Pet Insurance may be able to assist with the cost of the very best veterinary treatment when you need it most.
Step three - Ongoing health care. Make sure you have a regular worming plan in place.
RSPCA tips for pet care
- Provide appropriate and comfortable housing and shelter.
- Provide appropriate nutrition and access to clean drinking water.
- Exercise your pet regularly, according to their needs.
- Provide environmental enrichment to prevent boredom.
- Train your pet using kindness and reward-based training involving positive reinforcement.
- Provide socialisation, as appropriate for your type of pet.
- Take your pet to a vet whenever health or behaviour problems arise and ensure preventive health care is provided.
- If required, groom your pet on a regular basis.
- Ensure cats and dogs are microchipped and talk to your vet about desexing.
- Find suitable boarding or pet-sitting facilities for your pet while on holidays.
- Check pet registration requirements for your area.