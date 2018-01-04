Top year, Emerald Brothers

SPORTSMANSHIP: Emerald Brothers Cricket Club have had some terrific support this year.

AT THE beginning of 2017, Emerald Brothers Cricket Club was mid-season and getting down to the business end of the CH competition.

In March, we had all but one team make the semi- finals and completed the season with two minor and one major premiership.

Although we are always pleased to see these achievements, what matters most to us at Brothers is the sense of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and the spirit of cricket in which our great game is played.

Junior cricket had a facelift this year and our club embraced the new exciting formats promoted by Cricket Australia.

Brothers is lucky to have a forward thinking executive and growing band of volunteers and when our local Qld Cricket officer suggested CH Clubs needed to cater for the gap between the In 2 cricket programs and junior Club, we jumped at the chance.

The T20 Blast offered by Qld Cricket is ideally played under lights, but we have plenty of daylight hours in Emerald and knew we could make it work without lights.

So come October we had 80 youngsters from 4 -11 years old using the great facility at the Emerald Showgrounds.

The new formats and T20 Blast have grown our junior player base this year by more than 50 per cent.

What excites us most is the increased participation of girls in our sport where we have also doubled our figures.

Our aim, if not next year then hopefully some time soon, is to be able to field an all-girls team in the comp.

We have had some terrific support this year particularly from our parent base who have helped make our new programs a success.

In addition Qld Cricket has assisted us with extra equipment needed.

A few weeks ago we were fortunate for one of our families to win the KFC Grassroots competition which gets our Club $1000 of much needed training gear.

And we could not let the year in review slide without welcomingRodney the Roller, purchased with assistance from Central Highlands Regional Council community grants fund.

2018 promises to be a bumper year for Brothers as we head into the finals and continue with the growth of our club. .

Lyn Brown, Secretary

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club Inc