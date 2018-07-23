Toronto shooting: ‘Victims are spread across many blocks’

MULTIPLE people have reportedly been killed in a mass shooting across several blocks in the Canadian city of Toronto.

A police spokesperson told local media the shooting occurred outside a restaurant on the corner of Logan and Danforth avenues in Greektown about 10pm Sunday local time.

Fourteen people have been shot, with a nine-year-old girl killed, and at least one of the victims in a critical condition.

Toronto Police have confirmed that a fifteenth person, the gunman, has been killed. Police responded to reports of up to 25 shots being fired near the Brass Taps Pizza Pub. Local reporter Jeremy Chohn tweeted: "Victims are spread across many blocks".

The gunman, left, pulls a pistol and fires into a restaurant in a popular Toronto night spot. Picture: screen capture / twitter

Toronto EMS Deputy Commander Shawn Staff said between five and fifteen people were transported to local hospitals, including two adult trauma centres and one pediatric hospital.

He could not provide the number of patients, but said they were dealing with "several high acuity critically injured patients, including one child."

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

Local reporter Jeremy Chohn tweeted: "Victims are spread across many blocks". Witnesses told CityNews that they heard up to 25 gunshots. One resident has uploaded a video to Twitter in which shots can be heard ringing out.

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r — Nimo (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018

"Holy sh*t! The shooting on the Danforth happened right in front of my place," she wrote.

"I was watching a movie and all I heard were gun shots … so scary.

"I don't feel safe in Toronto anymore, not even in my own neighbourhood."

A witness who was standing near the scene told CTV that he heard about 20 shots and the sound of the weapon being reloaded repeatedly.

"And then, I saw the carnage as I ran down the street here to kind of follow the gunfire," the man told the station, who described the scene as "pretty crazy." "I saw at least four people shot," he said.

One local resident has uploaded a video to Twitter in which shots can be heard ringing out. "Holy sh*t! The shooting on the Danforth happened right in front of my place," she wrote.

"I was watching a movie and all I heard were gun shots … so scary. "I don't feel safe in Toronto anymore, not even in my own neighbourhood."

Witness Jody Steinhauer told CBC she was at a restaurant on Danforth Avenue with her family when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 firecracker blasts,

She said customers were then told to run to the back of the restaurant. "We started to hear people scream out front," Ms Steinhauer said.

#UPDATE: Paramedics say the crime scene encompasses a large area and a number of victims have suffered significant injuries. The fate of the shooter is unknown at this point.

https://t.co/VWZxajDg0n — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) July 23, 2018

There are reports that the shooter has been killed.

Emergency services, including police with their weapons drawn, are at the scene and a large cordon is in place.

Six victims have been transported to trauma centres, one to paediatric trauma, two to local hospitals and an unconfirmed number of people are still being treated on the scene, according to paramedics.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018



The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has announced that subway trains are bypassing Chester station "due to police activity" in the area.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has condemned the "horrific" shooting.

"My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto," he wrote in a statement.

"Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected."