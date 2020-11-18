Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mariah Huthmann Grace in the early hours of Tuesday morning after falling from a Gold Coast high rise.
Mariah Huthmann Grace in the early hours of Tuesday morning after falling from a Gold Coast high rise.
News

‘Totally lost’: Family mourns over woman’s high-rise death

by Chris Clarke
18th Nov 2020 4:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who fell from a Gold Coast high rise and died on Tuesday morning has been identified as Mariah Huthmann Grace.

Ms Huthmann Grace fell from the 22nd floor of the Condor Ocean View Apartments on Riverview Parade in Surfers Paradise about 1am.

It is understood her death is being treated as non-suspicious, but police are still investigating and Ms Huthmann Grace's family is desperately awaiting answers.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Mariah Huthmann Grace in the early hours of Tuesday morning after falling from a Gold Coast high rise.
Mariah Huthmann Grace in the early hours of Tuesday morning after falling from a Gold Coast high rise.

 

 

Ms Huthmann Grace's father, John Grace, said his heart was broken at the loss of his daughter.

"It is of a shattered heart that I announce the passing of my daughter Mariah Huthmann Grace," he wrote on Facebook.

"I don't know what else to say, my heart is broken. And my love goes out to my kids, Jamie, Fiona, Che, Lee-Roy, Jayson, Levi and Lawrence and to my kids' mum Necia Amanda Huthmann.

"Kia kaha. Love Dad."

 

John Grace with his daughter Mariah Huthmann Grace.
John Grace with his daughter Mariah Huthmann Grace.

 

 

Friends and family have passed on their condolences to the family.

"My love goes out to you all. Totally lost for words … I'm soooo (sic) sorry," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"The sun will not shine in our day today," another wrote.

Lifeline: 131 114

 

 

Originally published as 'Totally lost': Family's heartbreak over woman's high-rise death

More Stories

fall accident tribute woman died

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Expand farm to plate knowledge through hands-on learning

        Premium Content Expand farm to plate knowledge through hands-on learning

        News The conference is open to everyone involved in the farm to plate process, expanding knowledge on how to best showcase food produced in the region.

        Schoolteachers help kickstart junior cricket in Moranbah

        Premium Content Schoolteachers help kickstart junior cricket in Moranbah

        Cricket The Junior Blasters and Master Blasters programs have brought in more than 70...

        Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised following after-dark crash

        Breaking Two other people escaped the crash uninjured and did not require...

        40 years of fashionable, friendly service in CQ region

        Premium Content 40 years of fashionable, friendly service in CQ region

        People and Places ‘I’ve just generated so many friendships along the way … it’s been amazing’