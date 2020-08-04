Menu
Touching gesture amid Logan COVID panic

by Shiloh Payne
4th Aug 2020 8:44 PM
A Logan woman has spent 48 hours and almost $700 to give out free face masks to make her community feel safe.

Mother-of-two Caitlin Logarzo made 347 face masks in 48 hours after her friends requested them following recent community transmission in the area.

"I just looked at other people who had lost their jobs and it was just heartbreaking seeing how sad people were," she said.

Caitlin Logarzo decided to make bright masks so children wouldn’t be scared of them. Picture: Richard Walker
Caitlin Logarzo decided to make bright masks so children wouldn't be scared of them. Picture: Richard Walker

 

All of the masks were gone within 25 minutes and her Shailer Park street was filled with cars, she said.

"I've used about 50m of material, I've worked out it's about $600 to $700 that I've spent, but it's worth it".

A sign displayed with the masks. Picture: Facebook
A sign displayed with the masks. Picture: Facebook

 

She said her street was "mayhem" when she put the masks out on Sunday.

The childcare worker, who was on maternity leave taking care of her six-month-old and her three-year-old, said she made the masks colourful because she knew that children were scared

"I thought I'd do them bright and out-there so then when kids see you they're not going to be scared, they're going to be excited".

Ms Logarzo said she'd be making another batch for her community and putting them out gradually.

"I just wanted people to feel safe and if they were vulnerable to grab them".

 

Caitlin Logarzo with homemade face masks she is giving away from her Shailer Park home. Picture: Richard Walker
Caitlin Logarzo with homemade face masks she is giving away from her Shailer Park home. Picture: Richard Walker

 

 

