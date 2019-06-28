Tourism on the rise

NUMBERS UP: Visitor numbers are rising for Isaac thanks to places such as the Theresa Creek Dam.

TOURISM remains strong in the Isaac region with the recent International Visitor Survey showing substantial increases in international visitor expenditure into the Mackay and Isaac areas.

For the year ending March 2019, international visitation generated $19million in investment for the Mackay-Isaac economy, a year-on-year increase of 18.1percent.

Cr Jane Pickles, board member on Mackay Tourism, said the Isaac region's quality tourism locations were consistently growing in visitation numbers.

"Camping at Theresa Creek Dam continues to be popular, with bookings increasing each year since 2015 and recorded a record growth of 18percent between 2017 and 2018,” Ms Pickles said. "The St Lawrence Wetlands Weekend in June had a record-breaking crowd, an increase of 71percent to 2018. This event has become a celebration of one of the most significant wetlands on the Queensland coast and promises to be even bigger next year.”

"Our most recent rodeo in Nebo also drew a record 6000 people, highlighting the region to tourists as an authentic country experience. This event has been running for 63 years and is the largest one-day rodeo in Australia.”

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said that the tourism sector in the region was going from strength to strength.

"While business tourism is our largest market segment, we are seeing an upward trend in leisure visitation,” Cr Baker said.

"The Isaac region is proud to have a strong tourism industry, whose brand that is getting stronger each year.”