ONE TOO MANY: Tourist regrets ‘stupid’ christening mistake

After spending the day at a christening, where she consumed one too many wines, Rachael Wynn made a decision she says was the "stupidest" she's ever made.

With just the clothes on her back, credit card and passport in her wallet, and a bit of liquid courage - she went to the airport.

Once there, the 32-year-old said she made the "stupidest" decision of her life by jumping on a plane to the Spanish island of Ibiza.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ms Wynn said her drunken decision to fly to the Spanish island had cost her more than $1200.

"I was p***ed," she told the news outlet.

"I was at a christening and it was also my friend's birthday that day, so I went to my friend's afterwards.

Ms Wynn was left $1255 out of pocket

"My friends were already here in Ibiza and asked if I wanted to come. I've come out here with the clothes on my back, my bank card and my passport."

Ms Wynn said she now faced an expensive trip home to Manchester and an awkward conversation with her boss - who she failed to inform about the impromptu trip.

"It's the stupidest thing I have ever done. I'm not like this usually. I've never done anything like this," she said.

"I was p***ed. I was absolutely p***ed. I had been drinking all day at this christening. When I got on the plane I thought, 'What have I done?'"

Ms Wynn said she tried to get a flight home in time for work but was unable to book one in time.

She arrived on the Spanish island on Sunday and had nothing with her but her passport and a bank card.

"I had to ring my boss and explain and say I had a flight on Wednesday. He said I had to get a flight sooner than that. I managed to book one for this morning (Tuesday) but they emailed to say there were no flights left.

"I booked another for tonight to go via Frankfurt but they didn't send me the tickets in time. I've now got a flight tomorrow. The whole thing has cost me about £700 ($A1255).

"My boss was not happy at all, but he's all right now, I think. He's a great boss, and it's a great company to work for. He will be disappointed but hopefully he'll see the funny side.

"The only reason I went is because I thought I'd be able to get home in time for work. I feel really bad about it."