Tourist spot vandalised

VANDALISM: Darren 'Fergie' Ferguson in front of the now covered graffiti on the sandstone wall down from the Lake Maraboon Holiday Village. Aden Stokes

OBSCENE graffiti covered the sandstone wall at Fairbairn Dam just days before the Easter holidays.

All-rounder at Lake Maraboon Holiday Village Darren "Fergie” Ferguson said he noticed the graffiti on the rocks while lake boarding with friends on Sunday, March 25.

"It wasn't very nice, there were a few pictures you wouldn't want to see,” he said.

"Little kids tend to play on the rocks down here and you wouldn't want them to see some of the language or pictures that were written on the rocks.

"Being Easter weekend, the place was chockas and we didn't want anyone seeing that.”

He said the graffiti was reported to SunWater and they did what they could.

"They tried sand blasting it and water blasting it and it just wouldn't come off,” he said.

"They ended up having to paint over the blue graffiti in black, it was not good at all. We are just thankful, we got it covered before the Easter holidays.

"People need to get a hobby instead of doing this sort of stuff.”

Lake Maraboon Holiday Village director John Walsh said it was sad to see: "what has the world come to?”.

"I've been here 20 years and nothing like this has happened here before,” he said.

"People love to come and see the dam, especially over the holidays. Fancy seeing that, it's disgraceful.

"Obscenities like that painted on the wall is just not right. It's un-Australian.”

He said it made him feel sick that someone has gone and done this.

"We built this caravan park from head to foot and the last thing we need is vandalism down the front,” he said.

"I don't think there is anything that can be done, all you can do is ask people to stay away after dark.

"Come down and enjoy it - don't come down and destroy it.”

According to a SunWater spokesperson, "graffiti near Fairbairn Dam was attended to by SunWater staff, as per our standard practice”.

"The graffiti was subsequently removed prior to the Easter weekend,” the spokesperson said.