Tourist’s fury over lunch receipt

The receipt showing the price for just six pieces of calamari at the DK Oyster

A US Army soldier from Brooklyn in New York is warning tourists to avoid a hotspot in Greece, saying he and his friends were ripped off to the tune of $1350 for a light beachside lunch in Mykonos.

The soldier detailed his trip to DK Oyster in a terse, blistering review on TripAdvisor after getting the staggering bill earlier this month for six plates of calamari, three Caesar salads, six beers, two waters and a glass of tomato juice.

"This place is a rip off, look at the picture I posted," read the review by the Brooklyn-based soldier whose profile identifies him as Ciscorock. "AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COST! No pun intended."

The unsatisfied soldier claims staffers at the restaurant on the southern end of the Greek island near Platis Yialos Beach refused to provide a menu with prices before he and his friends placed their orders, including the calamari that topped AU$840 alone.

A message seeking comment from the soldier was not immediately returned. The scathing review of his trip to the restaurant on Saturday was liked nearly 400 times as of Friday afternoon.

The restaurant has stuck by their prices, saying their food is of high quality and presentation.

According to the New York Post, who reached out to the restaurant for comment, a representative for DK Oyster Cafe confirmed that the prices were indeed correct.

"Although we feel that they reflect the level of our efforts, care and the quality of the food served in one of the world's most coveted beaches, we can sympathise with an unsatisfied customer," DK Oyster said in a statement.

The man who made the complaint has urged other tourists not to visit the restaurant when in Mykonos.

Nevertheless, the restaurant said that patrons walk past a board near its entrance that lists the prices they can expect to pay for local seafood and other fare. And contrary to the soldier's experience, all customers are offered menus before ordering.

"Some ignore the catalogues and order directly," the eatery said. "We do not stop them. How credible is someone who says that he/she requested the price of a dish/drink, was denied the information and despite that went ahead and ordered?"

Dk Oyster sits on the southern end of Mykonos near Platis Yialos Beach. Picture: Instagram/lefteris_routsis

The restaurant, which otherwise boasts a four-star review on TripAdvisor after more than 860 reviews, should also not be mistaken as a "second class country/island/business that should be cheap," according to the statement.

"You are all welcome to try for yourselves," it continued. "Please, please do come and be the judges. Don't let people mislead you with dazzling numbers that only tell a small part of the story."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.