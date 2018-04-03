Menu
Login
News

Town hit hard by Debbie faces Iris

The scenes at Midge Point after Cyclone Debbie.
The scenes at Midge Point after Cyclone Debbie. Kylie Barry
Bradley Lowry
by

A COMMUNITY hit hard by Cyclone Debbie is again bracing for the worst.

As Cyclone Iris threatens, Midge Point Tavern owners Kay and Neil Brooks say they will stay open to help residents, who are still recovering from last year's cyclone.

Mrs Brooks said the tavern had a generator and would be able to "put on a meal and a cold beer" for anyone who lost power, and provide ATM facilities for anyone low on cash.

And after the immediate danger had passed, Ms Brooks said "it's good for some people to get out of their houses and have a chat and beer."

Midge Point VMR president Gary Considine said the rescue boat had been locked safe from harm in the association's shed and preparations had been made to ensure enough fuel was available to run generators should power go down.

"It's a part of living in paradise," he said.

Navio Zeglio, of the Midge Point Progress Association, said the small tides of below five metres would be a saving grace for the community.

"During Cyclone Debbie we had 6m tides. It knocked the trees down and loosened the sand," he said.

An 11-year resident of Midge Point, Mr Zeglio said a lot of the older generation had moved out of the area after the havoc wrecked by Cyclone Debbie and many of the younger locals were away, working in the mines.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Topics:  cyclone cyclone debbie cyclone iris midge point midge point beach midge point progress association tavern

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners