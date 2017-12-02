Town lights up on the countdown to Christmas

SHINING SPIRIT: Light Up Your Town competition is on again.

SHINING SPIRIT: Light Up Your Town competition is on again. Kaitlyn Gutzke EME111212lights90

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council, CQ News and 4HI Radio are partnering once again to bring the much-loved Light Up Your Town competition back for 2017.

The annual competition encourages residents and businesses to adorn their premises with Christmas lights and decorations in a bid to take out one of the coveted prizes up for grabs.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the competition was a wonderful way for everyone to spread some Christmas cheer in the weeks leading up to the big day.

"Driving around town to see the displays has become a special part of the festive season for many families and we are very proud to be a part of that,” he said.

"It doesn't matter how big or small your display is, it's all about getting involved in the holiday spirit.”

Prizes for the best residential displays will be awarded in each of the Central Highlands' 13 communities, while overall winners will be announced for the Best Business /Community Organisation Display and the Emerald-based Beryl Callaghan Spirit of Christmas Award.

Entry to the Light Up Your Town competition is free.

Entries close Monday, December 11 with judging on December 12 and 13.

The entry form is available on page 42 of today's issue and also on the council's website centralhighlands.qld.gov.au