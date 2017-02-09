Town newcomer says things need to change

HE MAY have only moved to the Middlemount two months ago but Swag Motel owner John Lui told the Strong and Sustainable Resource Community Bill panel he already witnessed the affects of increased FIFO workers on the community.

"FIFO is good for my motel but in the restaurant itself we very much depend on the locals,” Mr Lui said.

"I haven't been here long but I think with the (good) infrastructure and the vacant houses it's quite a sad site when you drive past.”

Mr Lui told the panel uncertainty of job security and lack of secondary schooling options impacts the number of people who choose to leave Middlemount and leads to a "negative spirit wrapping the whole community.”

"The school is so big and there's only a small pocket of students,” he said.

"I hear some of the kids are leaving because they are going to highschool and they don't have much choice so it's always in the six year plan that somewhere along the line they have to make plans to move out.

"It's a negative feeling spiralling downwards, it's something that we have to solve,” he said.