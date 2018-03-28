Town places its history on show

WALK DOWN MEMORY LANE: Clermont's history is unveiled in a revealing exhibition for the first time.

ARE YOU looking for somewhere intriguing and engaging to take the kids these school holidays?

Clermont Historical Centre's 100 Objects exhibition may be the place for you.

Open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am to 3pm, Clermont's history is unveiled in a revealing exhibition for the first time.

The vast collection of objects representing Clermont's eclectic and colourful past includes a beautiful christening gown donated by the Hasz family, which dates back to 1882, and one of three remaining Central Queensland Carrier Union Plaques in Australia, circa 1890.

Clermont Historical Centre co-ordinator Deb Alvoen said the display was an opportunity to showcase many of the objects that had been resting.

"When people come in and see the exhibition they will be able to wander down memory lane and remember items from their childhood or past, and we are also hoping people might be able to recognise some of the objects and perhaps add some history or stories to those objects,” she said.

"It is an opportunity for people to reminisce about their history and childhood and also get an idea about the eclectic collection the Clermont Historical Centre has.”

She said the school holidays presented the perfect opportunity to come on down and take a look.

"I think there are many objects in the collection that young people would be able to look at and wonder what they are,” she said.

"They would have no idea the degree of manual labour or time involved in producing a lot of foods we ate in the past, or shoes and clothing that we wore. It is a good opportunity to learn about history.”