Town to turn all shades of purple for relay cause

GET INVOLVED: Kara Paradies, Vanessa Dawson, Fran Rofe, Nicole Rickards, Val Sypher and Lisa Conway are painting the town purple for Relay for Life.

THE Central Highlands Relay For Life volunteer committee will be out in force on March 24 to help launch the 2017 Cancer Council Queensland event and spread the purple cheer.

Organisers will be at Emerald Town Hall on Friday, March 24, from 6.30-8.30pm to launch Relay For Life and are encouraging the community to join them.

The launch will coincide with Paint the Town Purple Week (March 20-26), which will see businesses turn purple to raise awareness of the relay.

Businesses that support Paint the Town Purple Week will go in the draw to win free relay registration for up to 15 people and community recognition.

The winning business will be announced at the launch, along with the theme for 2017.

Central Highlands chairperson Lisa Conway said the launch was an opportunity to learn more about Relay For Life and unite for the cause.

"Come down, meet the committee, find out what Relay For Life is all about and get your teams registered for 2017,” Ms Conway said.

To register go to relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.