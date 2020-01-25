Menu
The blaze started in the kitchen and quickly engulfed the entire house. Photo: Patrick Woods
Town’s generosity for family who lost everything in fire

Ashley Carter
25th Jan 2020 9:13 AM
THE Nambour community has rallied behind a family who lost their home in a devastating house fire earlier this week.

Jason Truss and his 15-year-old daughter watched their newly-renovated home go up in flames on Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire quickly spread through the historic home.

Mr Truss was cooking onion rings for his daughter and a momentary lapse in concentration was all it took for a raging fire to engulf his kitchen.

A fundraiser has been created for the family, who lost everything in the fire. Photo: Patrick Woods
>> FATHER AND DAUGHTER'S 'SHOCK' AS HOUSE DESTROYED BY FIRE

He and his daughter escaped the blaze but their two cats tragically died.

A GoFundMe has now been set up for the family as they piece their lives back together.

So far, just over $600 has been raised.

"Please donate any amount as small as it may be for the little things that insurance can't get onto straight away such as glasses, wallet, phone, etc," the fundraiser reads.

The family’s two pet cats tragically died in the blaze. Photo: Patrick Woods
Mr Truss, his wife and two daughters have been met with a wave of support from their local community, with many reaching out to offer a helping hand.

"Your town is here for you. Please reach out to us when you are ready," one person wrote on social media.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

